New Location Announced for Green Bay Packers Season Opener

The Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints will meet as part of Week 1 of the NFL season, but the game will be played in a new location due to Hurricane Ida.

Due to the damage and ongoing efforts to clean up the New Orleans area following Hurricane Ida, the Packers and Saints will move its Week 1 game out of the Caesars Superdome and over to Jacksonville. The NFL confirmed that the game will now take place at TIAA Bank Field.

According to WDSU News, the Superdome itself did not sustain much damage at all. There are still numerous power outages and other damage around the New Orleans area, however. New Orleans has been relocated to the campus of TCU for practice.

Outside of tickets and location, the other specifics of the game remains the same. Green Bay and New Orleans will kick off at 3:25 PM Central Time on Sunday, September 12th. It will also be FOX's lead late-afternoon game that is distributed to most of the country.

For those wondering, the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the road to open the season in Houston. The league was looking at the potential of hosting the Packers/Saints game at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, but the stadium is not available due to set up for a concert that will be taking place later that week.