New Sioux Falls Residents are Moving from these 5 Cities

It's no secret that Sioux Falls' population is booming. In fact, it's one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. That being said, residents of neighboring states are packing up and moving to town in droves these days.

These five cities are losing large numbers of people to Sioux Falls. And while most are in the Midwest, there are a few outliers from thousands of miles away, bringing new citizens to South Dakota's biggest city.

Before we get to the top 5, here are a few honorable mentions that are a bit surprising:

20) New York City: Sioux Falls gained 83 new residents in the latest census, according to Stacker.

14) Washington D.C.: Residents Gained: 113

9) Seattle: Residents Gained: 203

6) Omaha: Residents Gained: 300

Ok, here are the top 5 cities people are moving to Sioux Falls from:

5) Fargo: Residents Gained: 400

4) Sioux City: Residents Gained: 494

3) Oxnard/Thousand Oaks (California): Residents Gained: 516

2) Minneapolis/ St. Paul: Residents Gained: 614

1) Rapid City: Residents Gained: 985

While most of these are not very surprising, what is surprising are the sheer numbers of new residents Sioux Falls is pulling in from these nearby cities. Perhaps the most baffling of all would be the Oxnard/Thousand Oaks area in California, which brought in a staggering 516 new people, according to the latest census information.

To see the full list of the top 50 metros new Sioux Falls residents are moving from, check out the article from Stacker, here.

Story Source: Stacker, World Population Review

