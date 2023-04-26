Mapleton Golf Club has an estimated completion date in late Summer of 2025, but when completed will be the newest private golf club in and around the Sioux Empire.

On the Wednesday edition of Overtime, managing partner Danny Amundson joined Bert on Overtime with Bert Remien to discuss the project, planning, and current status of the course.

Here's the entirety of the interview that aired on Wednesday's show:

Further details on the soon-to-be private club in Sioux Falls can be found online at their official site.

Overtime with Bert Remien airs weekdays from 11am-1pm on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO.