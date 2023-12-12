Giants Beat Packers On Walk-Off Field Goal For Third Straight Win
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants continued their unlikely late-season surge, as Randy Bullock kicked a game-winning field goal to cap a 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium.
New York forced three turnovers again on Monday night. The Giants have now forced 12 turnovers in the past three games -- all wins.
DeVito's magical run included leading the Giants 57 yards on seven plays for the winning field goal. The undrafted rookie went 4-of-4 passing for 53 yards on the final drive.
Monday night's loss dropped the Packers into a group of six teams at 6-7, and it dropped their playoff chances to 47%, according to ESPN Analytics.
The Giants looked like they had it won before Barkley fumbled at the end of a 33-yard gain into Packers territory with 3:34 to play. Then the Packers looked like they had it won when Love threw a 6-yard touchdown to Heath with 1:33 left. Then the Giants actually did win it with a field goal as time expired.
Green Bay is back at Lambeau Sunday to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
