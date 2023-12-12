Giants Beat Packers On Walk-Off Field Goal For Third Straight Win

Get our free mobile app

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants continued their unlikely late-season surge, as Randy Bullock kicked a game-winning field goal to cap a 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium.

Undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito led a 57-yard drive for the winner after the Packers (6-7) went ahead 22-21 on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love to Malik Heath with 1:33 left. But the Giants (5-8) were undeterred and, after a third straight win, now sit a game back of the Packers and four other teams for the NFC's final wild-card spot.

New York forced three turnovers again on Monday night. The Giants have now forced 12 turnovers in the past three games -- all wins.

DeVito's magical run included leading the Giants 57 yards on seven plays for the winning field goal. The undrafted rookie went 4-of-4 passing for 53 yards on the final drive.

Monday night's loss dropped the Packers into a group of six teams at 6-7, and it dropped their playoff chances to 47%, according to ESPN Analytics.

The Giants looked like they had it won before Barkley fumbled at the end of a 33-yard gain into Packers territory with 3:34 to play. Then the Packers looked like they had it won when Love threw a 6-yard touchdown to Heath with 1:33 left. Then the Giants actually did win it with a field goal as time expired.

Green Bay is back at Lambeau Sunday to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

