Gil Wins 7th Straight, Yankees Shut Down Twins

NEW YORK -- — Luis Gil pitched six shutout innings of one-hit ball to win his seventh consecutive start, Giancarlo Stanton launched a two-run homer and the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 5-1 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Aaron Judge flared a two-run double and Gleyber Torres homered early on a 349-foot drive that glanced off the glove of a leaping Max Kepler at the right-field fence.

Returning home from a 7-2 trip to three California cities, the AL East leaders won for the 17th time in 21 games overall. They are tied with Philadelphia for the best record in the majors at 43-19.

New York improved to 105-42 against the Twins since 2002 — the best record for any team against an opponent in its own league during that span.

The only run Minnesota managed this time came on a homer from Royce Lewis in his return from a 58-game injury absence. Lewis walked twice and connected in the seventh off Tommy Kahnle, snapping a 32-inning scoreless drought for the Twins against Yankees pitching.

Kahnle combined with fellow relievers Ian Hamilton and Luke Weaver to finish the two-hitter.

Carlos Correa struck out all four times up for Minnesota. Christian Vázquez's third-inning double was the lone hit off Gil, pitching one day after his 26th birthday.

Twins RHP Chris Paddack (4-2, 4.57 ERA) starts the middle game of the series Wednesday night against LHP Carlos Rodón (7-2, 3.09), who went six innings for a 5-1 win May 14 at Minnesota.

