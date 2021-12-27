NFL Division Clinchers & Playoff Hunters

Four more NFL teams clinched playoff spots Sunday, bringing the total to six with 33 games remaining in the season. The Chiefs, Buccaneers, Rams, and Cardinals have joined the Packers and Cowboys in the 14-team field. The Seahawks, Giants, and Panthers, on the other hand, joined a relatively short list of teams that have been eliminated.

All told, 24 teams are still mathematically alive to go to the playoffs and potentially win Super Bowl LVI, the second-most with two weeks left in a season in the past 31 years.

Suffice it to say, a ton of drama remains to play out between now and Jan. 9. What follows is a preview of our weekly snapshot of the NFL's playoff picture, incorporating ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) and a bit of our own instincts to give you a sense of the stakes.

We've threaded playoff and/or division-clinching scenarios for a handful of teams, and we'll update how it all worked out on Monday when the Dolphins play the Saints in the final game of Week 16.

Here's a breakdown after week 16.