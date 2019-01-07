NFL Divisional Playoff Picture

Maybe it was the absence of all those high-powered offenses on byes. Perhaps it was the jitters for some younger teams, particularly their quarterbacks: Deshaun Watson, Mitchell Trubisky and Lamar Jackson. Or maybe defense actually still has a place in the NFL, especially in the playoffs.

The most points anyone scored during wild-card weekend was the Dallas Cowboys with their 24-22 win over the one-and-done Seattle Seahawks.

The Philadelphia Eagles escaped with a 16-15 comeback in Chicago. Clang!

In the Chargers 23-17 win at Baltimore Los Angeles forced three turnovers and held the Ravens to 229 total yards, 90 on the ground.

And the Indianapolis Colts shutdown the Houston Texans 21-7.

Here's a look at the upcoming NFL Divisional Playoffs:

AFC

(6) Indianapolis Colts at (1) Kansas City Chiefs

(5) Los Angeles Chargers at (2) New England Patriots

NFC

(6) Philadelphia Eagles at (1) New Orleans Saints

(4) Dallas Cowboys at (2) Los Angeles Rams

