NFL Draft Order Revealed: Where Area Teams Pick in First Round
The 2022 NFL Draft order is set. Every team has needs to fill in the draft, which will be April 28th-30th in Nevada, and we'll check out where all area teams are set to pick in the first round.
Source: Fan Nation
1. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14)
2. Detroit Lions (3-13-1)
3. Houston Texans (4-13)
4. New York Jets (4-13)
5. New York Giants (4-13)
6. Carolina Panthers (5-12)
7. New York Giants (via 6-11 Bears) **Used this pick to trade up for Justin Fields last year (pictured)
8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10)
9. Denver Broncos (7-10)
10. New York Jets (via 7-10 Seahawks)
11. Washington Commanders (7-10)
12. Minnesota Vikings (8-9)
13. Cleveland Browns (8-9)
14. Baltimore Ravens (8-9)
15. Philadelphia Eagles (via 9-8 Miami Dolphins)
16. Philadelphia Eagles (via 9-8 Colts)
17. Los Angeles Chargers (9-8)
18. New Orleans Saints (9-8)
19. Philadelphia Eagles (9-8, Wild Card loser)
20. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1, Wild Card loser)
21. New England Patriots (10-7, Wild Card loser)
22. Las Vegas Raiders (10-7, Wild Card loser)
23. Arizona Cardinals (11-6, Wild Card loser)
24. Dallas Cowboys (12-5, Wild Card loser)
25. Buffalo Bills (11-6, divisional-round loser)
26. Tennessee Titans (12-5, divisional-round loser)
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4, divisional-round loser)
28. Green Bay Packers (13-4, divisional-round loser)
29. Miami Dolphins (via 10-7 49ers, NFC Championship Game loser)
30. Kansas City Chiefs (12-5, AFC Championship Game loser)
31. Cincinnati Bengals (10-7, Super Bowl loser)
32. Detroit Lions (via 12-5 Rams, Super Bowl winner)
There is surely a lot of intrigue for the upcoming draft that heads our way in late April. There are a total of 4 franchises with multiple picks in the first round, including 3 for the Philadelphia Eagles (15, 16, 19). Fireworks are in store, and it's definitely an event already on the calendar of football fans nationwide and beyond.