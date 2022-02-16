NFL Draft Order Revealed: Where Area Teams Pick in First Round

NFL Draft Order Revealed: Where Area Teams Pick in First Round

The 2022 NFL Draft order is set. Every team has needs to fill in the draft, which will be April 28th-30th in Nevada, and we'll check out where all area teams are set to pick in the first round.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14)

2. Detroit Lions (3-13-1)

3. Houston Texans (4-13)

4. New York Jets (4-13)

5. New York Giants (4-13)

6. Carolina Panthers (5-12)

7. New York Giants (via 6-11 Bears) **Used this pick to trade up for Justin Fields last year (pictured)

8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10)

9. Denver Broncos (7-10)

10. New York Jets (via 7-10 Seahawks)

11. Washington Commanders (7-10)

12. Minnesota Vikings (8-9)

13. Cleveland Browns (8-9)

14. Baltimore Ravens (8-9)

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via 9-8 Miami Dolphins)

16. Philadelphia Eagles (via 9-8 Colts)

17. Los Angeles Chargers (9-8)

18. New Orleans Saints (9-8)

19. Philadelphia Eagles (9-8, Wild Card loser)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1, Wild Card loser)

21. New England Patriots (10-7, Wild Card loser)

22. Las Vegas Raiders (10-7, Wild Card loser)

23. Arizona Cardinals (11-6, Wild Card loser)

24. Dallas Cowboys (12-5, Wild Card loser)

25. Buffalo Bills (11-6, divisional-round loser)

26. Tennessee Titans (12-5, divisional-round loser)

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4, divisional-round loser)

28. Green Bay Packers (13-4, divisional-round loser)

29. Miami Dolphins (via 10-7 49ers, NFC Championship Game loser)

30. Kansas City Chiefs (12-5, AFC Championship Game loser)

31. Cincinnati Bengals (10-7, Super Bowl loser)

32. Detroit Lions (via 12-5 Rams, Super Bowl winner)

There is surely a lot of intrigue for the upcoming draft that heads our way in late April. There are a total of 4 franchises with multiple picks in the first round, including 3 for the Philadelphia Eagles (15, 16, 19). Fireworks are in store, and it's definitely an event already on the calendar of football fans nationwide and beyond.

