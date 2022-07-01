NFL Network Show Picks Minnesota Vikings To Win NFC North

Kyle Brandt of the NFL Network shows Good Morning Football picked the Minnesota Vikings to knock off the Green Bay Packers as NFC North Champs.

During a bit called "Whiteboard Wednesday", He said, that he picked the Vikings to have a great season and surprise everyone, including their rivals the Green Bay Packers. He said they have the most potential this year and that the Minnesota Offense would be rejuvenated by their new coach.

He went on to say in the show that Kevin O'Connell is changing the whole team, that the defense will be sparked to work harder and that the offense will have many "Sean McVay" type offensive plays. Many of the players on the Vikings have said they feel like it's a happier place and more sharing is going on.

Minnesota Vikings Introduce Kevin O'Connell Getty Images loading...

The Vikings have made some controversial changes, like letting Anthony Barr go, and have added some talent on defense like Za’Darius Smith and defensive lineman Harrison Phillips, along with drafting rookies like safety Lewis Cine and cornerback Andrew Booth Jr.

The offense is going to thrive. Kyle Brandt has said on past shows, talking about all the talent the offense has and hasn't produced. Brandt talked about how Kirk Cousins is one of the most accurate throwers in the league, and the WR, TE, and RB positions are all 2 and 3 men deep with talent.

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings Getty Images loading...

Brandt has said many times, that there is more talent in Minnesota than is at LA with the Rams and sees things turning around in a big way. He has also talked about adding a few guys to the defense would shore up that side of the ball and on paper, the Minnesota Vikings should be stronger than any team in their division.

