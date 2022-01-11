NFL Playoffs Preview, Schedule & Bracket

Every game counts in the NFL, as we like to say, largely because the league uses its schedule to ensure it. Once again, its playoff field was not finalized until the 272nd and final game of the 2021 regular season.

The Raiders' overtime victory over the Chargers on Sunday night locked in the AFC's final spots and set in motion the most exciting month of the NFL calendar.

While 2021 featured the NFL's first 17-game season, it was the second year of an expanded 14-team playoff format.

The No. 1 seeds in each conference -- the Titans in the AFC and the Packers in the NFC -- will receive first-round byes. The remaining 12 teams will play in next week's three-day wild-card extravaganza: two games on Saturday, three on Sunday, and a new Monday night finale.

Last season's top seeds each made it to their respective championship games, and the Chiefs also got to Super Bowl LV. But the eventual champion was the Buccaneers, who had advanced as a wild-card team. In other words, it's time to buckle up and prepare for some unexpected twists and turns.

Wild-card weekend: January 15, 16 and 17

NFC

(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, Noon on Fox

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 3:30 PM on CBS

(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams

Monday, 7:15 PM on ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Bye: (1) Green Bay Packers

AFC

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, 7:15 PM on NBC

(6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills

Saturday, 7:15 PM on CBS

(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals

Saturday, 3:30 PM on NBC

Bye: (1) Tennessee Titans