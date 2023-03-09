NFL Releases Comp Picks for Draft, See What Your Team Got!

The NFL has announced the teams that were rewarded with compensatory selections for this year's upcoming NFL Draft. Several area teams made the cut for additional selections that are rewarded for losses in free agency in the prior league year.

The Green Bay Packers were awarded one additional selection a 5th round pick (#170 overall) as reimbursement for the loss of Marques Valdez-Scantling in free agency. The Green and Gold also picked up a 7th rounder (#256) as well.

As for the Vikings, they received a 6th round pick (#234 overall) as compensation for several lesser tier losses in free agency.

Here is the complete list of comp picks from Adam Schefter on Twitter:

NFL fans and draft nerds look forward to this day each and every year as the entirety of the NFL draft order is officially finalized.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held this year on April 27-29th in Kansas City.

Source: Adam Schefter Twitter

Get our free mobile app