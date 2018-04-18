NFL Schedule to be Released Thursday LIVE on TV

The NFL has always been great at making sure that the entire calendar year is about them, not just the regular season, but the entire year, they stay relevant.

One way the NFL does this during the offseason is by showcasing their schedule release as an event.

This years schedule release is scheduled for Thursday and ESPN will run a LIVE schedule release so from 7pm-9pm CT.

For many fans it gives them a chance to look at what a possible record may be for their favorite team as they evaluate the different matchups on paper.

It also gives fans a chance to start planning their fall trips to their favorite teams games.