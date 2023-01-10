NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule

No need to look in the rearview mirror, moving forward football fans look to have another hair-pulling, nail-biting weekend as the NFL moves into the Wild Card round.

Three words still make me throw my hands up in bewilderment as I'm trying to wrap my brain around this: Dolphins Make Playoffs!

Looking ahead to the NFL Wild Card weekend schedule:

Saturday, January 14
NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) (7) Seattle Seahawks at (2) San Francisco 49ers (FOX)
AFC: 8:15 PM (ET) (5) Los Angeles Chargers at (4) Jacksonville Jaguars (NBC)

Sunday, January 15
AFC: 1:00 PM (ET) (7) Miami Dolphins at (2) Buffalo Bills (CBS)
NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) (6) New York Giants at (3) Minnesota Vikings (FOX)
AFC: 8:15 PM (ET) (6) Baltimore Ravens at (3) Cincinnati Bengals (NBC)

Monday, January 16

NFC: 8:15 PM (ET) (5) Dallas Cowboys at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2)

NFL Divisional Games
Saturday, January 21
Sunday, January 22

NFL Conference Championships
Sunday, January 29

Super Bowl LVII
Sunday, February 12

