The NFL Trade Deadline was at 3:00 CT on Tuesday afternoon, and there was much more activity that was expected.

Even more so than the number of moves made, the magnitude of the moves made the day pretty historic.

The New York Jets held a full on fire sale on Tuesday, parting ways with arguably their two best players via trade.

The Cowboys made a pair of intriguing moves, and joined the Indianapolis Colts as the day's biggest buyers.

Here's a look at just a handful of moves:

-Jets trade CB Sauce Gardner to Colts for WR Adonai Mitchell and picks

-Jets trade DL Quinnen Williams to Cowboys for DL Mazi Smith and picks

-Saints trade WR Rashid Shaheed to Seahawks for draft picks

-Bengals trade LB Logan Wilson to Cowboys for a draft pick

And that's nowhere near all that took place league-wide in the past 24 hours.

Here's your one-stop shop to all of the deadline deals.

Per ESPN.com:

The Cowboys kicked off the action on Tuesday with a deal for Logan Wilson. The Jaguars and Seahawks got wide receiver help with Jakobi Meyers and Rashid Shaheed, respectively. And the Jets made multiple blockbuster deals, trading away both Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams.

Source: ESPN NFL Trade Deadline Tracker