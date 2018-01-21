NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award Finalists Named

The NFL can get some bad publicity sometimes because of the decisions made by some of their players, but for the most part, they have guys within the league that do things the right way.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award highlights the best of the best who do exactly that.

The three finalists for the award were announced at halftime of the AFC Championship game and Ravens TE Benjamin Watson, Texans DE J.J. Watt and Panthers TE Greg Olsen were named as finalists this year.

All three men have done so much for their communities and are all deserving of the award but only one will win.