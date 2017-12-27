NFL Week 17 Games That Will Be Shown Locally in Sioux Falls

The NFL has set its final schedule for Week 17 and now the attention turns to which four games we will see in the Sioux Falls area.

It was announced by the NFL that there will be no Sunday Night Football game for a second week in a row. Better yet, this is the first time in a very long time that the NFL won't end its regular season schedule with a primetime game.

That has put a total of seven games in the 12:00 window and a record nine games in the 3:25 slot.

So which one's will we get here?

Minnesota and Chicago was kept at 12:00 and it should come as no surprise that FOX/KTTW in Sioux Falls will air that game. Most of the country has elected to see Minnesota and Chicago.

CBS/KELOLAND had an easy choice in the 12:00 game. The network has selected the Jets/Patriots game to be shown around South Dakota. Don't like it? It's a lot better than the alternative Browns/Steelers or Texans/Colts games. Every market outside of Cleveland/Pittsburgh/Houston/Indianapolis is getting the Jets/Patriots game.

Week 17 always includes a doubleheader on both FOX and CBS. This is the only week during the season in which this is the case.

KELOLAND won't have any issues this week after switching from Kansas City to Denver last weekend. The Chiefs and Broncos play against each other to close out the season and will be shown in the late game on CBS.

As for the late game on FOX? Really not too much of a debate on the selection. Sioux Falls will see the Carolina/Atlanta game that will help determine playoff positions.

Reminder, there won't be any games played this week on Thursday, Sunday Night, or Monday Night this week.

If you’re ever curious about which games will be shown in the area, there are a couple of places you can find listings. First, my personal favorite, NFL distribution maps are put out by the staff at 506Sports. KTTW and KELO-TV also both list the scheduled games on their respective webpages. As a reminder, all games are subject to change (but rarely do).

Here are the games that will be shown in Sioux Falls for Week 17 of the NFL Season: