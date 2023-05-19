NHL Playoffs-4th OT Florida Panthers Defeat Carolina Hurricanes

Florida forward Sam Bennett forced a turnover and slid the puck to Tkachuk, who snapped it past Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen (57 saves) for his sixth goal of the playoffs.

He immediately started skating to center ice and pointing to the exit to the dressing rooms, leading his exhausted teammates off the ice.

"Probably my favorite [goal] so far in my life," said Tkachuk, who scored his second overtime winner of the postseason. "Big to not let it go to five overtimes there."

The Panthers lead the series 1-0. The game finished at 79:47 of overtime play, the sixth-longest game in Stanley Cup playoff history.

Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 63 saves in the win. "At that point you don't feel much about your body. It's more mental," he said. "Your focus is completely on the game. One shot at a time and you don't think about your body."

Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday night in Raleigh.