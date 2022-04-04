NHL Tough Guy’s 3-Year-Old Son Drops Gloves Like His Daddy

If you follow the National Hockey League, you need to write down the name Hunter Bogosian, because you'll be hearing all about him in about 20 years as he becomes the next elite enforcer in the league.

When your dad is a defenseman for the Tampa Bay Lightning, you get to do some cool stuff, like practice your skills on the ice of a major league team.

The video showed Tampa Bay's Zach Bogosian spending some ice time with his three-year-old son, Hunter, when Hunter decided he had enough, and dropped the gloves like his daddy.

Hunter throws his stick, and then each of his gloves in dramatic fashion, and being three years old, standing on skates is no easy feat.

Then, he rolls up the sleeves of his jersey, because you can't let those get in the way.

The two then throw down, with Hunter taking a couple of adorable tumbles down to the ice while he skated into the scrap.

As they "fought," Zach showed him the spot to grab his jersey for a good grip, and where to punch his opponent.

“He asked me if I wanted to fight so he wanted to do it,” Bogosian told reporter Gabby Shirley. “It was fun. You remember that age, what it was like, and to see him loving the game as much as I do it's like a proud dad moment.”

As a parent, you sometimes wonder what the relationship between a professional athlete and his kids would be like, and it's obvious that there are definitely quite a few lasting memories made when your dad is a Stanley Cup Champion.