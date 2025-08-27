There are currently a lot eyes (and ears) on Green Bay following the rumors surrounding the team's potential trade for Micah Parsons.

As unrealistic as it seems, the rumors certainly are swirling.

The Packers like all teams despite the rumor mill will have to continue to piece together their 53-man roster.

On Tuesday, the Packers cut Iowa alum and Linebacker Kristian Welch and stashed him on the practice squad on Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, the team signed a different former Iowa linebacker to the active roster in Nick Niemann.

Per ProFootballTalk:

Veteran linebacker and special teamer Nick Niemann was surprisingly cut by the Texans on Tuesday, but he didn’t stay out of work for long.

The Packers announced that they signed Niemann today. Green Bay cut cornerback Micah Robinson to make room for Niemann on the 53-man roster. Green Bay likes athletic linebackers who can play special teams, and that’s what Niemann is. Niemann played his entire four-year career for the Chargers before signing with the Texans.

We'll have to wait and see if rookie 7th-round Cornerback Micah Robinson will be back in some capacity after initially making the roster on Tuesday.

The Packers open the season a week from Sunday when they play host to the Detroit Lions at 3:25. Listen to Packers football all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

