Packers Keep 11 DBs on 53-Man Roster Announced Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers and every NFL squad had some tough decisions to make on Tuesday to whittle their rosters down to 53 players.
Green Bay utilized a few IR spots, and ended up keeping a total of 11 defensive backs on their initial roster ahead of the season.
Undrafted rookie Nazir Stackhouse made the cut as the team's only UDFA to make the roster (at least for now).
Amar Johnson, a running back who played at South Dakota State, was released on Tuesday morning, but may still be back on the practice squad in the days to come.
Here's a look at the Packers roster:
QB (2): 10 Jordan Love, 2 Malik Willis
RB (3): 8 Josh Jacobs, 31 Emanuel Wilson, 30 Chris Brooks
Injured reserve/designated to return: 32 MarShawn Lloyd
WR (6): 87 Romeo Doubs, 11 Jayden Reed, 13 Dontayvion Wicks, 22 Matthew Golden, 18 Malik Heath, 83 Savion Williams
Physically unable to perform: 9 Christian Watson
TE (4): 85 Tucker Kraft, 88 Luke Musgrave, 86 John FitzPatrick, 89 Ben Sims
OL (9): 74 Elgton Jenkins, 65 Aaron Banks, 50 Zach Tom, 63 Rasheed Walker, 75 Sean Rhyan, 77 Jordan Morgan, 71 Anthony Belton, 70 Darian Kinnard, 67 Donovan Jennings
Injured reserve/designated to return: 62 Jacob Monk
Physically unable to perform: 73 John Williams
DE (5): 52 Rashan Gary, 90 Lukas Van Ness, 55 Kingsley Enagbare, 57 Brenton Cox Jr., 99 Barryn Sorrell
Physically unable to perform: 45 Collin Oliver
DT (6): 97 Kenny Clark, 95 Devonte Wyatt, 94 Karl Brooks, 96 Colby Wooden, 91 Warren Brinson, 93 Nazir Stackhouse
LB (4): 7 Quay Walker, 56 Edgerrin Cooper, 58 Isaiah McDuffie, 59 Ty'Ron Hopper
CB (6): 21 Nate Hobbs, 25 Keisean Nixon, 24 Carrington Valentine, 16 Bo Melton, 36 Kamal Hadden, 26 Micah Robinson
S (5): 29 Xavier McKinney, 33 Evan Williams, 20 Javon Bullard, 39 Zayne Anderson, 27 Kitan Oladapo
Injured reserve: 40 Omar Brown
Spec. (3): 17 Brandon McManus, 19 Daniel Whelan, 42 Matt Orzech
The Green Bay Packers open the 2025 season with a home game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 7th. Listen to Packers football all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!
Source: Packers.com
