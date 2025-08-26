The Green Bay Packers and every NFL squad had some tough decisions to make on Tuesday to whittle their rosters down to 53 players.

Green Bay utilized a few IR spots, and ended up keeping a total of 11 defensive backs on their initial roster ahead of the season.

Undrafted rookie Nazir Stackhouse made the cut as the team's only UDFA to make the roster (at least for now).

Amar Johnson, a running back who played at South Dakota State, was released on Tuesday morning, but may still be back on the practice squad in the days to come.

Here's a look at the Packers roster:

QB (2): 10 Jordan Love, 2 Malik Willis

Injured reserve/designated to return: 32 MarShawn Lloyd

Physically unable to perform: 9 Christian Watson

Injured reserve/designated to return: 62 Jacob Monk

Physically unable to perform: 73 John Williams

Physically unable to perform: 45 Collin Oliver

Injured reserve: 40 Omar Brown

Spec. (3): 17 Brandon McManus, 19 Daniel Whelan, 42 Matt Orzech

The Green Bay Packers open the 2025 season with a home game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 7th. Listen to Packers football all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: Packers.com