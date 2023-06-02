Nikola Jokic Triple-Double, Denver Nuggets’ NBA Finals Game 1 Win
DENVER -- Hours before Thursday's Game 1, coach Michael Malone gave the Denver Nuggets a pop quiz at the team's morning shootaround.
Despite taking just five shots through the first three quarters, Jokic continued his unstoppable triple-double tear through this postseason. He joined Jason Kidd as the only players to make their NBA Finals debut with a triple-double, finishing with 27 points, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds.
Jokic's assist total was the most by a player in his first Finals game, and he collected his seventh triple-double in his last nine playoff games while continuing to average a triple-double in this postseason.
The Nuggets, who remain undefeated at home this postseason, feel that they can beat any defense in a multitude of ways. Take away Jokic's offense and the two-time MVP will find his teammates for open shots. Try to double-team Murray, and the point guard can also control the game with his passing.
Murray, also making his Finals debut, had 26 points, 10 assists, and 6 rebounds in 44 minutes. He did much of his scoring in the first half, scoring 18 points by halftime.
Game-2 is Sunday on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO with coverage beginning at 6:00 PM.