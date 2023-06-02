Nikola Jokic Triple-Double, Denver Nuggets’ NBA Finals Game 1 Win

DENVER -- Hours before Thursday's Game 1, coach Michael Malone gave the Denver Nuggets a pop quiz at the team's morning shootaround.

Malone wanted to make sure his team, coming off a nine-day break, was locked in and ready. With Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray leading the way, the Nuggets passed their first NBA Finals test, taking the opening game from the Miami Heat, 104-93, before a sold-out crowd that had been waiting for this moment at Ball Arena.

Despite taking just five shots through the first three quarters, Jokic continued his unstoppable triple-double tear through this postseason. He joined Jason Kidd as the only players to make their NBA Finals debut with a triple-double, finishing with 27 points, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds.

Jokic's assist total was the most by a player in his first Finals game, and he collected his seventh triple-double in his last nine playoff games while continuing to average a triple-double in this postseason.

The Nuggets, who remain undefeated at home this postseason, feel that they can beat any defense in a multitude of ways. Take away Jokic's offense and the two-time MVP will find his teammates for open shots. Try to double-team Murray, and the point guard can also control the game with his passing.

Murray, also making his Finals debut, had 26 points, 10 assists, and 6 rebounds in 44 minutes. He did much of his scoring in the first half, scoring 18 points by halftime.

Game-2 is Sunday on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO with coverage beginning at 6:00 PM.