Nissan, Toyota, Ford Recall Vehicles

Faulty hood latches, steering wheels, and tire pressure monitoring systems have led to the recall of nearly 400,000 vehicles in North America from Nissan, Toyota and Ford.

The biggest recall involves nearly 323,00 Nissan Pathfinder SUVs.

The company says the hoods on models from the years 2013 through 2016 can unexpectedly fly open and block the driver's view, due to dust and dirt that can accumulate on the secondary hood latch, causing it to potentially malfunction.

Pathfinder owners should be notified by July 18 as to a potential remedy for the issue.

Toyota meanwhile is recalling its very first electric vehicle, the 2023 bZ4X crossover SUV, less than two months after it was released.

At issue is the steering wheel and a potentially loose hub bolt which can increase the risk of a crash.

Owners of the bZ4X are being advised to not drive the vehicle and instead contact their Toyota dealer, who will pick up the vehicle and provide a loaner car free of charge.

Ford has just issued its first safety recall on its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup.

The problem is the vehicle's tire pressure monitoring system, which may not illuminate properly and may not provide adequate warning of low tire inflation pressure.

Only trucks delivered with 20-inch or 22-inch all-season tires are included in the recall.

