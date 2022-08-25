Hyundai, Kia Recalling 281,000 SUVs

Owners of two popular SUVs are being advised to park their vehicles outside and away from homes and other structures because of a potential fire hazard.

Hyundai Motor America and Kia America are making the recommendation for select models of Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride.

In a press release, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 'an accessory tow hitch sold through dealerships may allow moisture into the harness module, causing a short circuit. In some cases, an electrical short can cause a vehicle fire while driving or while parked and turned off'.

So far, at least 25 fires or melting incidents have been reported, but so far there have been no injuries.

The recalls involve 245,030 Model Year 2020-2022 Hyundai Palisade vehicles and 36,417 Model Year 2020-2022 Kia Telluride vehicles.

The NHTSA has also issued a 'stop sale' for affected unsold vehicles at dealers and vehicle processing centers.

In response to the recall, Hyundai will begin inspections on the tow hitch module in the impacted vehicles and will remove the fuse, as necessary. Kia has yet to announce any interim repair plans.

Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicle is included in the recall.

