The NSIC Basketball Tournament started this weekend at the Sanford Pentagon and the No. 1 seed got off to a great start.

Augustana came into the NSIC Tournament as the No. 1 seed in the conference and the No. 5 team in the country with sights set on winning another conference title.

The Vikings took care of business in their opener on Saturday, defeating SMSU 73-55 and advanced to the semi finals on Monday.

Although Augustana was tied at halftime, the clearly asserted their dominance in the second half outscoring the Mustangs by 18 in the second frame.

Three players for the Vikings scored in double figures including Dylan LeBrun, Jameson Bryan and Tyler Riemersma who led the way with 18 points and 16 rebounds.

Augustana will now face off against MSU Moorhead at 1:30 PM at the Sanford Pentagon with the winner advancing to the NSIC Tournament Championship game.

The NSIC Men's Basketball Tournament Championship will take place at the Sanford Pentagon on Tuesday at 4 PM.

For more information on the Augustana men's basketball team, their current roster and their upcoming games, you can visit the team website.