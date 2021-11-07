NO Love for the Packers or Vikings on Sunday

There was no love lost between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs or between the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

There was also no love for the Vikings or Packers specifically as both lost to AFC foes.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated Green Bay 13-7 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jordan Love got his first start of his career against Kansas City replacing Aaron Rodgers who tested positive last week for COVID-19.

Love struggled throughout the afternoon, but did end up passing for more yards in the loss than Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Green Bay fell to 7-2 with the loss and will look to rebound next week against Seattle and will hope to have Aaron Rodgers back who could be eligible to play this Saturday.

Green Bay's NFC North rival also suffered a tough loss, as Minnesota fell to Baltimore 34-31 in Overtime.

Minnesota fell to 3-5 with the loss and will really have to rally quickly in order to stay in the playoff hunt in the NFC.

Cousins had another great day but it was the defense who once again gave up too many points and couldn't get off the field when needed all afternoon long.

Minnesota will try to get back on the winning track next week as they travel to Los Angeles to face off against the Chargers.

