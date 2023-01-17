Northwestern COVID Outbreak Postpones lowa Game

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The men's basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City will not be played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.

Get our free mobile app

The two schools will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game.

All distributed tickets will be valid for the new date and time if the game is able to be rescheduled.

Iowa next plays at Ohio State on Saturday. Northwestern is scheduled to play Wisconsin at home Saturday.

15 Healthiest Counties In Iowa In 2022

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs