Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald Voted Big10 Coach of the Year

The votes are in and the 2018 Big10 Coach of the Year is Pat Fitzgerald.

Northwestern is going to the Big10 Championship game this week to face off against Ohio State and that success during the regular season has garnered the team accolades and now their coach is receiving some as well.

The Wildcats currently have a 8-4 record and haven't had a game where they lost by more than 14 points, showing the consistency of this program under Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald has done a tremendous job in his tenure at the school where he starred as a linebacker and has made the program recognizable on the national level.

The voting for the award comes from the media and other coaches within the conference.