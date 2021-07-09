PHOENIX -- With the Milwaukee Bucks breathing down the Phoenix Suns' necks on Thursday, threatening to erase a once 15-point lead and head back home with a series split, the Suns relied on the guy who ticks off Chris Paul when he doesn't do precisely what he did in the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Devin Booker scored nine of his team-high 31 points in the final frame, hitting a trio of timely triples to stave off the Bucks' comeback attempt andthe Suns win 118-108 over the Bucks.

"Those are the moments that he lives for," Phoenix coach Monty Williams said of Booker. "Doesn't run from it. ... He just steps up and makes big plays."

It was Booker's eighth game with 30-plus points in these playoffs out of the 18 games Phoenix has played on its way to the championship round. His 490 total points this postseason rank third all time for a player competing in his first playoffs, according to ESPN Stats & Information research, trailing only Rick Barry (521) and Julius Erving (518).