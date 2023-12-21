After Hot Start, Minnesota Timberwolves Leap in NBA Finals Odds

It's been a very nice start to the 2023-24 season for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After a thoroughly disappointing 2022-23 following the trade for Rudy Gobert, it felt as both Vegas and the general public were down on the Timberwolves entering the season.

It's been a great start, particularly at home for the Western Conference leading Wolves.

Get our free mobile app

Despite leading the West at present by 2.5 games over OKC and Denver, the Timberwolves may not be as high in the NBA Finals odds as you'd think.

Leaguewide, only the Boston Celtics (21-6) and the Milwaukee Bucks (20-7) have as many wins as Minnesota at present (20-6). The Timberwolves also have the second best home record across the league at 11-1, trailing only Boston (14-0).

Lastly among metrics of interest, Minnesota's scoring differential this season (+6.8), is fourth in the entire league, trailing Philly (11.3), Boston (9.1), and OKC (7.2).

We'll see if Minnesota can keep it up as the season moves along.

Before the season began, Minnesota had roughly the 17th best title odds, and they've not cut that in half.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Minnesota now has the 8th best odds to win the NBA Finals this season:

attachment-Screenshot 2023-12-21 152654 loading...

It's impressive company to be in at this stage, but there is A LOT of season left.

Up next for Minnesota, they've got 5 games remaining until the New Year, and it begins tonight against the LA Lakers at home.

Following the Lakers matchup, Minnesota faces Sacramento, OKC, Dallas, and the Lakers again before the 2024 slate begins.

Source: NBA Standings on ESPN and DraftKings Sportsbook

What Its Really Like Inside Minnesota's Largest Candy Store! I finally stopped by that big yellow building along a Minnesota highway and couldn't have imagined everything I'd see inside of Minnesota's Largest Candy Store!

10 Most Obscure Minnesota Towns As you are making road-trip plans you might want to see if you can even find some of these Minnesota towns.

Minnesota is the Land Of 10,000 Lakes and 853 towns. Even if you know the state well I'll bet you haven't even heard of Minnesota's 10 smallest towns. Gallery Credit: Ben Davis