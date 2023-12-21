After Hot Start, Minnesota Timberwolves Leap in NBA Finals Odds
It's been a very nice start to the 2023-24 season for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
After a thoroughly disappointing 2022-23 following the trade for Rudy Gobert, it felt as both Vegas and the general public were down on the Timberwolves entering the season.
It's been a great start, particularly at home for the Western Conference leading Wolves.
Despite leading the West at present by 2.5 games over OKC and Denver, the Timberwolves may not be as high in the NBA Finals odds as you'd think.
Leaguewide, only the Boston Celtics (21-6) and the Milwaukee Bucks (20-7) have as many wins as Minnesota at present (20-6). The Timberwolves also have the second best home record across the league at 11-1, trailing only Boston (14-0).
Lastly among metrics of interest, Minnesota's scoring differential this season (+6.8), is fourth in the entire league, trailing Philly (11.3), Boston (9.1), and OKC (7.2).
We'll see if Minnesota can keep it up as the season moves along.
Before the season began, Minnesota had roughly the 17th best title odds, and they've not cut that in half.
Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Minnesota now has the 8th best odds to win the NBA Finals this season:
It's impressive company to be in at this stage, but there is A LOT of season left.
Up next for Minnesota, they've got 5 games remaining until the New Year, and it begins tonight against the LA Lakers at home.
Following the Lakers matchup, Minnesota faces Sacramento, OKC, Dallas, and the Lakers again before the 2024 slate begins.
Source: NBA Standings on ESPN and DraftKings Sportsbook
