NSIC Baseball Tournament Features Second Ranked Augustana

The NSIC Baseball Tournament returns to Sioux Falls and features Augustana University playing for their shot at the NCAA Central Region Tournament.

Augustana (40-8, 26-8) enters the tournament as the second seed and will host seventh seeded Wayne State on Wednesday at Karras Park. Minot State is the overall top seed entering this year's tournament after posting a 29-6 conference record.

Karras Park and Sioux Falls Stadium will play host to the 14 game double-elimination tournament. The NSIC Baseball Tournament runs Wednesday (May 9) through Saturday (May 12).

All-tournament tickets are available for $25, while single day tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Children five years and younger are free to attend. Tickets can be purchased at the gate the day of the games.

The winner of the NSIC Baseball Tournament moves on to the NCAA Central Region Tournament on May 17-21. The NCAA Division II Baseball Championships will follow the regional tournaments May 26-June 2.