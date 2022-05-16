Numerous Road, Lane Closures in Sioux Falls

Road construction season in the City of Sioux Falls is kicking into high gear this week.

The first project is in response to last week's devastating storm that hit Sioux Falls.

33rd Street - Grange Avenue Construction Google Maps loading...

The area from West 33rd Street from West Avenue to Summit Avenue and South Grange Avenue from 33rd Street to 37th Street is closed to allow crews to restore power and traffic signals knocked out by high winds.

This work is anticipated to be completed in approximately two days.

49th Street - Western Avenue Construction Google Maps loading...

Also underway, the installation of new traffic signal equipment at the northwest corner of the intersection of 49th Street and Western Avenue. The Western Avenue southbound to westbound turn lane will be closed.

Get our free mobile app

Beginning Wednesday (May 18) the installation of new traffic signal equipment will begin at the southwest corner of the intersection of 49th Street and Western Avenue. The Western Avenue eastbound to southbound turn lane will be closed. Pedestrian traffic traveling across 49th Street will be assisted by flaggers.

Work is anticipated to be complete with two working days per closure.

Cliff Avenue Construction Google Maps loading...

The northbound outside lane of South Cliff Avenue from East 26th street to East 33th street is closed to allow crews to perform asphalt patching of the curb and gutter.

Beginning Tuesday (May 17), the southbound lanes of South Cliff Avenue from East 26th street to East 33th street will be closed to allow crews to perform concrete joint repair, partial depth concrete repair, and curb and gutter repairs.

Northbound and southbound East Cliff Avenue traffic will be maintained in the northbound lanes. At a minimum, one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open at all times. Access to businesses will be maintained.

This work is anticipated to be completed in late June.

57th Street Construction Google Maps loading...

East 57th Street is closed between Veterans Parkway and Six Mile Road allowing contractors to install sanitary sewer.

Work is expected to be complete in mid-November.

Sycamore Avenue Construction Google Maps loading...

The west leg of 42nd Street is closed at Sycamore Avenue to allow crews to perform concrete repairs. Motorists should utilize 41st Street or 49th Street as an alternate route.

The work is anticipated to be completed in approximately two weeks.

Cherokee Street Construction Google Maps loading...

West Cherokee Street is closed between North M Avenue and North K Avenue. North M Avenue is also closed between West Cherokee Street and West Blackhawk Street.

The closures will allow crews to install a new water main. Work is expected to take approximately one month to complete.

For more information on the project, please visit https://siouxfalls.org/airport-industrial-project.

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

