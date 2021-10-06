O’Gorman and Tea Area Claim 2021 State Golf Championships

The O'Gorman Knights and Tea Area Titans both walked away with state golf championships, but both were pushed to the end.

O'Gorman managed to hold off Lincoln in the final round of the Class AA state golf tournament. The Knights and Patriots went to a playoff to determine a team winner at the Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron. O'Gorman secured the state championship on the second hole with an overall team score of +28. The Knights were led by Radley Mauney (+4), Jacob Stewart (+7), Liam Sarmiento (+11), and Mac Drake (+13) in the team victory.

Madison Golf and Country Club hosted the 2021 Class A state championship. Tea Area took the team victory with a five-stroke advantage over West Central. The Titans finished with a team score of +101 and were led by Eric Munson (+16), Keeton Newborg (+18), Derek Anderson (+26), and Brady Sabers (+41).

Get our free mobile app

Individual champions were also crowned for both events. Watertown's Jacob Olsen led the Class AA tournament from the start and finished at -2. Kaleb Jost of Sioux Falls Christian was crowned as the Class A individual champion at +13 overall for the tournament.

Also of note, a hole-in-one was made at the Class A tournament this year. Sioux Valley's Kyan Overbo knocked in an ace at the Madison Golf and Country Club.