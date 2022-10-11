O’Gorman is the New Top Team in Class AA Volleyball

It was a good run atop the volleyball poll for Sioux Falls Washington, but as we enter the final stretches of the regular season, Bishop O'Gorman has taken the top spot after another strong week.

O'Gorman takes the top spot in the Class AA poll, followed by Washington, Harrisburg, Jefferson, and Lincoln in the top 5. The Knights received 8 of a total of 12 first place votes, with the Warriors receiving 4.

Both of the other polls were unchanged from the week prior.

Here is the entirety of the latest SD Media Volleyball Poll:

CLASS AA

1. O'Gorman (8) 17-3 56 2

2. S.F. Washington (4) 15-2 52 1

3. Harrisburg 12-3 31 3

4. S.F. Jefferson 14-3 26 4

5. S.F. Lincoln 14-8 12 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Pierre (11-3) 3

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (12) 22-4 60 1

2. Dakota Valley 15-5 48 2

3. Wagner 21-2 35 3

4. Canton 15-3 10 4

5. Platte-Geddes 17-4 9 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Elkton-Lake Benton (19-2) 8; Miller (21-2) 5; R.C. Christian (24-6) 5

CLASS B

1. Warner (12) 26-2 60 1

2. Chester Area 19-5 44 2

3. Burke 20-3 39 3

4. Northwestern 20-8 22 4

5. Wolsey-Wessington 20-3 14 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Jones County (21-0) 1

The State Volleyball tournament will be held from November 17th through 19th at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

More information on the State Tournament can be found here.

Source: SDHSAA