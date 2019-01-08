The O'Gorman Knights and Washington Warriors will meet for the first time during the 2018-2019 season with an old-fashioned doubleheader.

O'Gorman and Washington have the longest standing Sioux Falls rivalry dating back to 1961. This season will mark the 128th and 129th meetings all-time between the two schools in boys basketball, and the 107th and 108th meeting in girls basketball.

The series on the boy's side is very close. Washington holds a 65-62 overall series record since 1961. O'Gorman has been a little more successful, however, in recent history holding an 18-11 advantage since the 2005-2006 season. O'Gorman has also won four of the last six games against Washington. The two teams have never played with a state championship on the line.

Washington has dominated the series in girls basketball since 1974. The official O'Gorman record book has the Warriors with a 69-37 advantage. Washington has won six of the last ten games between the two teams dating back to the 2015 season. Washington and O'Gorman played for the 2015 Class AA State Championship with the Warriors coming out on top 45-42.

The next chapters will be added on Thursday, January 10 when the teams meet for the first time this season at the O'Gorman gym.

The Lady Knights are off to a strong 5-1 start and are ranked #1 in this week's South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll, while the Warriors are 6-1 coming off wins over Marshall, MN, and Roosevelt.

Both of the boy's teams are in pivotal parts of the season. O'Gorman sits at 3-4 while Washington is at 3-3. Both teams are in need of a spark heading into the middle stretch of the schedule, and this game feels like one that can be the turning point for both a win or loss. O'Gorman's wins are against teams that are a combined 5-15. Washington is looking for a statement victory with their three wins combining by a total of 13 points.

The girls will play at 6:00 followed by the boys game around 7:30. Both games will be available on ESPN 99.1.