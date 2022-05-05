Old Dominion Coming to Sioux Empire Fair

We'll see if the third time is the charm. Old Dominion is set to play The Sioux Empire Fair on August 5, 2022. There will be a presale for the concert Thursday, May 5th from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM ( PRE Sale Code is ODISBACK) with tickets on sale to the general public Friday, May 6, 2022.

This is a concert that Kickin' Country has been waiting for, and waiting for. First, it was Covid, then it was rain. This time it's gonna ROCK! Get your tickets and get ready to have some outdoor fun at The Sioux Empire Fair!

*Previously purchased tickets are valid for this date!

Get your tickets here!

Get our free mobile app

Thank you for sharing this with your Facebook and Twitter friends!