Omaha Native and Iowa State Alum Hall Out for Season

Few running backs have burst on to the scene their rookie season like what we've seen out of New York Jets running back Breece Hall. After another strong performance in the making on Sunday, Hall left the game was an apparent knee injury.

Following further tests, the New York Jets have confirmed that the first year pro has indeed torn his ACL, and will miss the remainder of the season.

Here is a tweet from ESPN confirming the injury and subsequent news on his status moving forward:

Hall, who had taken a stranglehold of the backfield responsibilities in New York, was fantastic through the team's beginning portion of the season.

After finishing the season opener with 6 carries for 23 yards, Hall was unstoppable over the last six games with the Jets.

For the season, Hall finishes with 463 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns, which included 5.8 yards per carry. Additionally, he added his skills as a receiver this season in New York, finishing with 19 catches for 218 yards and a score.

It was a promising first season for the Omaha native and former Iowa State Cyclone star, and Hall will look to return next season stronger in what will be year number two as a pro.

