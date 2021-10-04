On-Ramp Closure Coming on I-29 in Sioux Falls
Another closure along Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls will impact drivers this week.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced that the westbound Russell Street to Interstate 29 northbound on-ramp will be closed Tuesday (October 5) from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
Work on the $640,000 project is being done by BX Civil & Construction Inc. of Dell Rapids.
Also this week, guardrail improvement work began on I-29, just north of Interstate 90 at mile marker 84.
The project will force the closure of the passing lanes until Monday, October 18.
