One Bronco, Two Packers Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team
The Pro Football Writers Assocation on Tuesday released their 2024 All-Rookie teams, highlighting the young playmakers around the league that made their names known this season.
For our area teams purposes, one Denver Bronco and two Green Bay Packers made the honorary squad.
Here's a look at who made the cut:
2024 ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
2024 OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
2024 DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: LB Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams
2024 PFWA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM
Offense
QB – Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
RB – Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants
WR – Malik Nabers, New York Giants; Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
TE – Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
C – Zach Frazier, Pittsburgh Steelers
G – Jackson Powers-Johnson, Las Vegas Raiders; Dominick Puni, San Francisco 49ers
T – Joe Alt, Los Angeles Chargers; Roger Rosengarten, Baltimore Ravens
Defense
DL – Jonah Elliss, Denver Broncos; Braden Fiske, Los Angeles Rams; Laiatu Latu, Indianapolis Colts; T’Vondre Sweat, Tennessee Titans
LB – Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay Packers; Chop Robinson, Miami Dolphins; Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams
CB – Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles*; Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles
S – Calen Bullock, Houston Texans; Evan Williams, Green Bay Packers
Special Teams
PK – Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars
P – Ryan Rehkow, Cincinnati Bengals
KR – Jordan Whittington, Los Angeles Rams
PR – Brandon Codrington, Buffalo Bills
ST – Sione Vaki, Detroit Lions
Cooper DeJean, who starred for the Eagles in his rookie season, is another name that hits close to home. DeJean was born in Sioux Falls and played his high school football in Northwest Iowa at OABCIG High School. He went on to star at the University of Iowa before joining the Eagles as a rookie this season.
Source: ProFootballWriters.org
The Best Passing Yardage Seasons in Chicago Bears History
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien
The 12 Best Single-Season Rushing Performances in Packers History
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien
The Minnesota Vikings Top 10 All-Time Leading Rushers
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien