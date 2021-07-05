One Dead, 3 Injured at Iowa’s Adventureland Park

A raft overturned on the Raging River at Adventureland Park in Iowa on a busy holiday weekend killing one person and leaving 3 others injured. The raft had 6 riders in it when it suddenly overturned in rough water. The incident occurred at 7:35 P.M. on Saturday night, July 3.

The initial statement issued from Adventureland headquarters stated that the Altoona Fire and Rescue, Des Moines Fire Department, and other area township rescues responded immediately.

According to ABC News, the ride was inspected the day before and found to be in "good working condition."

Get our free mobile app

The second statement released from Adventureland reads:

"Adventureland is saddened to learn of the passing of one Guest involved in the Raging River accident on the evening of 7/3/21. This investigation is ongoing and the ride remains closed. Adventureland is working closely with both the State and local authorities, and would like to thank them again for their efforts. At this time, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Guest and their family, as well as for our team members who were onsite."

The ride remains closed at this time as the investigation continues.

Source: ABC News

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born