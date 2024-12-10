Osborn Cut by Pats, Should Minnesota Make the Call?

Sometimes, the grass isn't greener. K.J. Osborn departing the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent this offseason and joined the Patriots on a 1-year deal.

That stay ended up being pretty short, as the Patriots opted to release the veteran on Tuesday, in a reported 'mutual decision.'

Per Pro Football Talk:

According to multiple reports, New England is releasing receiver K.J. Osborn. He is subject to waivers and will become a free agent if he clears them. Osborn signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in March. But he has barely been a contributor this season, catching just seven passes for 57 yards with one touchdown in seven games. He’s been on the field for 232 offensive snaps, though he hasn’t caught a pass since Oct. 20.

It could be an intriguing option for Minnesota, as the Vikings may opt to kick the tires on the familiar receiver ahead of a potential playoff run.

Osborn was a 5th round pick of the Vikings back in 2020 and held down the WR3 spot consistently while on the squad.

That 3rd option this year has not been fully grasped by anyone currently on the roster. Jailon Nailor has hauled in 5 touchdowns this season but has caught just 18 balls over 13 games.

Perhaps Osborn could be added at this stage and provide a boost to an offense that buzzed last week against the Falcons but has had moments of stagnation this season.

The Minnesota Vikings play host to division rival Chicago this week on Monday Night Football.

