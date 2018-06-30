The Minnesota Twins not only lost to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, they also lost three players to the heat as well.

Eddie Rosario, Bobby Wilson and Max Kepler all left the game with heat related illnesses.

Reports had the temps being in the upper 90's with the heat index taking it up to 107 at times.

You literally have a hard time being able to drink enough water to stay hydrated and you even saw many fans in the stands relocating to shade or just getting up and leaving.

The Twins would end up losing to Chicago 14-9 and will finish their interleague series with the Cubs on Sunday.

Minnesota currently eight games behind Cleveland in the American League Central and have gone 3-7 over their last ten games.