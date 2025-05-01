Packers Make Final Decision on 5th-Year Options for Walker, Wyatt

Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt were both first-round picks of the Green Bay Packers back in 2022, and the team faced a big decision this week whether or not to exercise the fifth-year options on their rookie contracts.

These decisions league-wide are tough to predict, and the Packers officially split the decision on Thursday.

First, the team opted to pick up defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt's option, then opted to not exercise Walker's on Thursday afternoon.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst recently commented that he would like both players to be with the Packers long-term, but it appears as though Walker may have to wait for further contract news.

The news doesn't guarantee Walker is out of the long-term picture, just that the team would need to work out a different contract extension.

Per ProFootballTalk:

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that the team will not exercise that option. Thursday is the deadlines for teams to make option calls on 2022 first-round picks. Walker would have had a guaranteed salary of $14.751 million under the terms of the option. The Packers are picking up defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt’s $13.922 million option for 2026.

Both options are a hefty price to pay for players that are still working to become proven commodities.

Both Walker and Wyatt have had their moments but have also had their share of struggles in their young careers. Wyatt has only started 5 games in his three-year career, posting 12 sacks and 3 fumble recoveries.

Walker has been a stalwart on the Packer defense, starting 43 games over three seasons. He has tallied 341 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles.

Walker and Wyatt will both be counted on again this season and beyond to help elevate a Packer defense that very much improved last season in the first year under DC Jeff Hafley.

