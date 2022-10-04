Packers Bolster Special Teams Depth, Sign LB Eric Wilson

Packers Bolster Special Teams Depth, Sign LB Eric Wilson

The Green Bay Packers have won three games in a row following a tough season-opening loss at Minnesota. The team got a little more dinged up than usual in Sunday's win over New England, and they've now made a signing to bolster their depth.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have signed veteran Linebacker Eric Wilson off of the New Orleans Saints' practice squad.

Wilson, who began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings, is in his sixth year as a pro.

After spending 2017-2020 with Minnesota, Wilson has spent time with the Eagles, Texans, and Saints since.

For his career, Wilson has 280 tackles, 6 sacks, 4 interceptions, and 3 fumble recoveries. While it's more likely that the Cincinnati product will be a depth and special teams piece to start, opportunities for more time on the field are certainly possible.

The Packers had an open roster spot after sending rookie tackle Caleb Jones to the Non Football Injury (NFI) list last week per Rob Demovsky.

The Packers travel to London this week, as they face the New York Giants on Sunday morning. Kickoff is set for 8:30am Central Time from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game will be aired on NFL Network.

Sources: Rob Demovsky TwitterPro Football Reference (Stats) and Packers.com

