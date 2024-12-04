Packers to Be Without at Least Three Starters vs. Detroit

The Green Bay Packers certainly have a lot to prove on Thursday Night Football when they visit the NFC North leading Detroit Lions.

They'll have to prove themselves to be a division and Super Bowl contender with a few key playmakers out of the lineup.

The Lions are also dinged up, but the Packers officially ruled out three starters on Wednesday.

According to Pro Football Talk:

The Packers will play without wide receiver Romeo Doubs and cornerback Jaire Alexander again this week. The Packers also ruled out linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring) and cornerback Corey Ballentine (knee). Neither of them practiced this week.

Cooper, Doubs, and Alexander are all starters when healthy, and Ballentine is a key role player when active.

The good news? The Packers will have Center Josh Myers back in the lineup. He missed the first game of the season against Detroit. The Packers will also reportedly have the services of guard Elgton Jenkins and Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie on Thursday Night as well.

Kickoff between the Lions and Packers from Ford Field is set for 7:15 pm on Thursday Night. Listen to Packers football all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO. Pregame coverage on Thursday Night begins at 7:00.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

