Packers Longtime QB Coach Tom Clements to Retire

Among the highlights of Matt LaFleur's end of season press conference on Tuesday was the news that one of the most impactful assistant coaches in team history was calling it a career.

Tom Clements, who has had a major role in the development and mentorship of Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love and other Packer signal callers, is retiring this offseason.

Per AcmePackingCompany.com:

Get our free mobile app

Clements, who returned to Green Bay in 2022 after spending a year out of the league, coached Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love on the positional level during his time with the Packers. After the 2021 season, then Packers quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Luke Getsy left the team to become the offensive coordinator the Chicago Bears, opening up the reunion opportunity for Clements. With Clements out of the picture, LaFleur hinted that there might be some in-house candidates who could replace the 71-year-old.

Jordan Love will now be without one of his key coaches heading into his third year as the team's starter in 2025. While it remains to be seen who may be in line to replace Clements as QB Coach, the Packers did have Luke Getsy around the facility over the last few weeks.

Getsy served as the Packers Quarterbacks coach from 2019-21, and recently was let go as offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Packers finished the 2024 season with a final mark of 11-7 and lost to the Eagles in the NFC Wild Card round. Green Bay picks 23rd in the first round of April's NFL Draft.

Source: Acme Packing Company

The 12 Best Single-Season Rushing Performances in Packers History Gallery Credit: Bert Remien