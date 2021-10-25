Packers Lose Two Huge Pieces Due to COVID this Week

The Green Bay Packers have been rolling to wins over the last few weeks, but they have got some really bad news this week.

Green Bay will take on the Arizona Cardinals this Thursday and they will most likely be without two big pieces due to COVID-19.

The teams announced on Monday that not only was Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry going to miss some time because of COVID, but also star wide receiver Davante Adams was placed on the COVID list as well after testing positive.

Since all coaches in the NFL were required to get vaccinated and Adams hasn't had to adhere to unvaccinated rules, it appears both will be able to return after two consecutive negative tests.

If those happen before Thursday's game, they would be able to return, but if not, they would be out for the pivotal game against Arizona.

This game is so huge for both teams who are looking to solidify themselves as the best team not only in the NFC but the entire NFL.

Green Bay enters the contest at 6-1 and Arizona is the only undefeated team left in the NFL at 7-0.

Thursday Night Football is on Fox and the NFL Network at 7:20 PM central time and if you would like more information on this game and all the games this weekend, you can visit the NFL website.