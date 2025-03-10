Packers Make First FA Move, Ink Deal with 49ers G Aaron Banks

The Green Bay Packers didn't make the splash at wide receiver or edge rusher that many fans hoped for early on in free agency, but they bulked up on the offensive line with their first move on Monday afternoon.

The Packers are adding Aaron Banks to their mix on offensive line, a move that could come with quite the shuffle up front this season in Green Bay.

Banks, 27, comes to Green Bay from the San Francisco 49ers, where he has played since being a second-round pick in 2021.

Here's the official post reporting the news:

Banks reportedly has allowed just two sacks in his entire career to this point, and the Packers will have to shuffle their line in the wake of the signing. Center Josh Myers is a free agent, and either Elgton Jenkins or Sean Rhyan may be tasked with taking over at the position following the Banks signing.

