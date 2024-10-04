Did You Know? Packers HC LaFleur Played for Nebraska Arena Team

There are a lot of connections to be made and fun stops along the way in the career of a professional athlete and Head Coach.

For current Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur, those stops once included a year spent right down the road in Omaha.

Back in 2003 after a successful college career at DII Saginaw Valley State, LaFleur began a pro career with the Omaha Beef.

Get our free mobile app

Back then, Omaha was a member of the Indoor Professional Football League (IPFL) and have since transitioned to becoming a member of the National Arena League (NAL).

Here's a look at some of the Coach's stats that season:

BeefFootball.com BeefFootball.com loading...

LaFleur spent just one year in Omaha before finishing up his pro career in 2004 with the Billings Outlaws, a franchise that folded back in 2010.

Following a two-year pro career, LaFleur made four different stops at college programs in various roles before getting his first NFL opportunity as an offensive assistant with the Houston Texans.

From there, the rest is history. LaFleur parlayed stops with the Washington Commanders, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans to earn a Head Coaching job with the Packers in 2019.

Since taking over the leading role in Green Bay back in 2019, LaFleur has posted a record of 58-29 in the regular season, including a 3-4 postseason record.

He's been one of the most consistently good coaches across the league since taking on the lead role and has navigated a monumental change at the Quarterback position very well.

The Packers and LaFleur are coming off of a tough home loss to Minnesota last week, and travel to LA this weekend to take on Sean McVay and the Rams, a 3:25 kickoff time.

You can listen to Packer football all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Sources: Matt LaFleur Wikipedia and Beef Football