Packers Take First-Round WR For First Time Since 2002

The Green Bay Packers broke a seemingly unbreakable pattern on Thursday night at the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting a first-round wide receiver in front of thousands of their passionate fans in Green Bay.

The Packers have added plenty of pass catchers in recent years in the draft, but haven't spent a first-round pick on one since 2002 when they selected Javon Walker.

Green Bay stood pat and spent pick #23 last night on Texas speedster Matthew Golden.

Get our free mobile app

Here's more on the young wideout, who is still just 21 years old:

The Packers reportedly had offers to move down in the first-round, but opted to stay put and add Golden to a receiver room that features Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, and Dontayvion Wicks.

Green Bay has seven total picks remaining in the NFL Draft this weekend, including picks 54 and 87 on Friday Night.

Source: NFL on ESPN - YouTube