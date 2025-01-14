Packers, Vikings, Broncos 2025 NFL Draft Position Finalized

With the NFL Wild Card round of the playoffs coming to a conclusion, the draft order for the top 24 picks in the NFL Draft has been finalized.

The Broncos, Vikings, and Packers all appeared in this year's postseason, and all three teams fell in this past weekend's Wild Card round.

All three franchises have secured their draft slots for the 2025 NFL Draft's first round as of Tuesday morning.

Here's a look at this year's draft order that we know so far (spots 25-32 are still dependent on how the season concludes):

1) Tennessee Titans - 3-14

2) Cleveland Browns - 3-14

3) New York Giants - 3-14

4) New England Patriots - 4-13

5) Jacksonville Jaguars - 4-13

6) Las Vegas Raiders - 4-13

7) New York Jets - 5-12

8) Carolina Panthers - 5-12

9) New Orleans Saints - 5-12

10) Chicago Bears - 5-12

11) San Francisco 49ers - 6-11

12) Dallas Cowboys - 7-10

13) Miami Dolphins - 8-9

14) Indianapolis Colts - 8-9

15) Atlanta Falcons - 8-9

16) Arizona Cardinals - 8-9

17) Cincinnati Bengals - 9-8

18) Seattle Seahawks - 10-7

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 10-7

20) Denver Broncos - 10-7

21) Pittsburgh Steelers - 10-7

22) Los Angeles Chargers - 11-6

23) Green Bay Packers - 11-6

24) Minnesota Vikings - 14-3

--

Teams still in playoff field with order TBD - Texans, Rams, Commanders, Ravens, Bills, Eagles, Chiefs, Lions.

Source: Tankathon - 2025 NFL Draft Order

